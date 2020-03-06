State leaders respond to coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Coronavirus continues to spread across the country and in Illinois.

Public Health announced a fifth person has tested positive in Illinois and it is again in the Chicago area. The fifth case is a 20-year-old who traveled to Italy. However, it is a different case that has leaders concerned.

The two cases before the one announced Thursday were those of a married couple in their 70’s. While the fourth person got the virus from their spouse, leaders said there is a possibility the third person may have picked up coronavirus in Illinois.

“At this time, health officials can’t confirm whether the third individual picked up COVID-19 during his travels in that state or here in Illinois,” said Ngozi Ezike, M.D., Illinois Department of Public Health Director. Governor Pritzker and Ezike are preparing the state for the possibility of the coronavirus spreading. “Public Health officials are taking measures to contain the virus among those who have tested positive, but we are also preparing for the virus to circulate in the community,” said Ezike. “We are working with hospitals to assess bed capacity and inventory the amount of protective gear we have on hand.”

The state’s Emergency Management Agency said counties around the state are getting ready now. “Local emergency managers are currently updating and preparing to implement their continuity plans,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, IEMA Director. “The goal of the continuity plan is to ensure the entities are able to provide essential functions during an all hazard emergency or a disaster.” Area agencies are not the only ones getting prepared.

Public Health and Emergency Management is also briefing lawmakers; calling on them to keep their communities up to speed. “We’ve got to be vigilant on this and we have to make sure that we are taking all the precautions and we are being transparent and open on communications which was good about today’s meeting,” said Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield). “We had a good meeting with the governor’s office and his team to talk about this.” Governor Pritzker said the state is monitoring this and updating the way it handles the virus every day. However, he said he has been keeping in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and has talked with Vice President Mike Pence twice to monitor the spread.

Public Health is encouraging people to use common sense when it comes to containing the virus. They said you should stay home if you are not feeling well; cough into a tissue and then throw it away; and always wash your hands with hot water and soap. Officials said not to worry about buying a face mask. Doctors said those masks may not provide the protection you would need to protect yourself.