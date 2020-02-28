Senator wants parents to be able to opt students out of shooter drills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A state senator from Champaign wants parents to be able to opt children out of active shooter drills at school.

Senator Scott Bennett’s (D-Champaign) opinions on the matter changed. He has voted for these drills to be required. However, when presented with data saying these drills could do more harm than good in some cases–he filed a new bill.

“Some of the data coming out suggests that the kids aren’t necessarily safer because of these drills, but they are often producing some trauma and psychological effects,” said Bennett. “We want to go ahead and standardize how different districts conduct the drills and give parents the option to opt their kids out.” He said he still plans to tweak the bill and intends on consulting the State Board of Education on the matter.

The bill has cleared committee.