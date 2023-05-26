SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Senate passed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Democrats spent days ironing out the details on this budget. They blew by a self-imposed deadline last week. Then they failed to bring the budget for a vote on Wednesday, despite Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois), House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) and Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) holding a joint press conference to announce a deal had been reached.

It was clear on Thursday that there was still a lot of work to do to get the votes needed on the budget. Multiple amendments were filed before the budget made it to the Senate floor late Thursday night.

“This is a budget that invests in our shared priorities,” Sen. Harmon said. “We are investing in schools in red districts and in blue districts. We’re investing in hospitals in red districts and blue districts and health care workers across the state. We’re investing in municipalities in your districts and in ours. This is a good process and I’m proud of what we’ve done so far.”

Three Democrats voted against the budget, including Springfield Democrat Doris Turner. No Republicans voted for it. Despite not supporting the budget, multiple top-ranking members applauded Senate Democrats for including them in budget negotiations.

“First, my compliments to the Senate President and Leader (Sen. Elgie) Sims, for their efforts to include the Senate Republicans in the budgeting process,” Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Lemont) said. “Though our priorities are clearly different multiple seats at the table of ideas is always good for democracy.”

Ultimately, Republicans said it came down to a difference in priorities.

“When it came to the divergence of priorities, because we’re all sitting here to represent the people we represent. I can’t ask my caucus to vote for this budget,” Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said.

Rose pointed to the lack of funding for the Invest in Kids scholarship program. It is a taxpayer-funded program to help low-income students attend private schools.

The program is set to expire in the fall, and while it was not addressed in the budget, Sims said they could revisit it down the line.

“We are certainly committed to continuing these discussions, as we always do,” Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) said.

The $50 billion dollar spending plan includes major increases to education funding at all levels, including initial investments into Governor Pritzker’s program for universal preschool and a seven percent increase to higher education budgets in the state. The state is also increasing another $350 million dollars into K-12 funding, the minimum amount advised by the state’s Evidence-Based Funding Model.

“We’ve never had a sequence of increased K-12 funding like that in the state of Illinois,” Ralph Martire, Executive Director of the Illinois Center for Tax and Budget Accountability said. “In fact, because of the state’s dedication to making this continued investment in K-12, our spending on K-12 in Illinois actually is ahead of where it was two decades ago on an inflation adjusted basis.”

It also includes increases in funding for hospitals and direct service providers, or employees who work with the developmentally disabled. This plan gives direct service providers a $2.50 raise in their hourly wages, which is significantly less than the four dollars per hour the workers were asking for. Rose blamed other budget pressures for crowding out causes like this one.

Budget negotiations got more complicated late in the Spring, when lawmakers learned that a program designed to give non-citizens access to health care is expected to come in $800 million over budget.

To remedy the problem, the legislature is expected to give the governor’s office “tools” to fix it. Governor Pritzker pointed to measures like instituting co-pays as a way to cut costs down the line.

“We had seven options that we presented, that are ways in which the the program could be managed,” Pritzker said at a press conference Wednesday. “We did not have the tools in the law for us to actually be able to do that. And so we asked for those tools. We’ve been given them, and we’ll be using any number of those seven.”

The budget now heads to the House of Representatives. Due to rules outlined in the Illinois Constitution, the earliest the House could vote on the budget is Saturday. Lawmakers have until May 31st to send it to the Governor’s desk.