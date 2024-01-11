SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Board of Elections voted Thursday to kick Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) off the March primary ballot.

The Republican failed to get his statement of candidacy form properly notarized.

The Illinois Election Code requires candidates to follow a thorough checklist when turning in petitions and documents that are needed to get a spot on the ballot.

“The objective intent of the law is to make sure that, you know, you’ve got a process, that people are qualified for the ballot. There’s no fraud involved. And, more generally, if they’re serious candidates,” UIS Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield said. “I mean, if all you had to do was say, I want to run in your names on the primary ballot, you obviously would have way too many people.”

Niemerg was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2020. This would have been his third time running for office.

Even though he was kicked off the primary ballot, there are still several ways Niemerg can hold onto his seat. Niemerg could challenge the decision from the State Board of Elections in court. He could also try to run a write-in campaign.

Niemerg was the only candidate who had filed to run in the 102nd District. Because he was the only candidate, the primary ballot will be empty for this particular race come March. After the primary, party chairs from each county in Niemerg’s district will nominate a candidate, and there is nothing in the Election Code that stops them from nominating Niemerg again.

The Illinois primary election is on March 19.