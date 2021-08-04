Pritzker to announce mask rules in school classrooms, vaccine requirements for some state workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker is preparing to announce new pandemic protocols during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

According to sources briefed on the matter, the Governor’s new Coronavirus measures will not include capacity limits or restrictions on businesses, but will order local school districts to enforce mandatory mask requirements for all students and staff in schools this fall.

Last month, the CDC opened the door for school districts to make masks optional for students who have been vaccinated. Later, after a rise in Delta variant infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, and studies showing that vaccinated people can sometimes spread the virus, the federal health agency updated its position to recommend that all students and staff wear their masks indoors.

We reported on a short-lived mask stand-off between the Illinois State Board of Education and a local school district last month. The issue became moot when CDC lifted mask requirements, only to later update its position: https://t.co/vAi4jurK42 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 4, 2021 Illinois could enact new mask mandates for K-12 schools statewide ahead of the fall return to the classroom.

The mask mandate comes after several school districts have already opted to make masks optional. Some school board meetings have become heated with parents clashing over mask rules. A statewide mask mandate could help some school board members avoid those heated interactions.

Republican governors in Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have signed executive orders banning mask mandates at the local level, though Arkansas’ governor later said he regretted the decision once infections started to rise.

Pritzker could also announce new rules requiring some state workers to become vaccinated. AFSCME Council 31, the public sector union that represents state workers, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.