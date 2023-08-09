SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that sets the state on the path to get a new flag.

The law creates a new commission to consider options for a new state flag.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”

Over the next year, that commission will take suggestions and in September of 2024, they will present a list of no more than 10 options to the General Assembly. Then, the legislature will make the decision.

“Illinois’ current flag design has the state seal on it,” said Doris Turner (D-Springfield), one of the bill sponsors. “While the state seal represents government, the flag should be a symbol for the people. History is living, breathing and ever evolving and our flag needs to represent what makes Illinois the great state it is.”