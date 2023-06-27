SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state will launch it’s own health insurance marketplace to help people find the best coverage for them.

People on government based health insurance have been using the federal government’s system. Governor Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to create its own version.

“A state based marketplace gives us the ability to identify communities who are underinsured or uninsured on a localized level in a way that the federal government cannot,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) said.

It’s not just about personalizing care. It’s about protecting it. Several attempts have already been made at the federal level to cut back on the affordable care act. Pritzker says this insulates Illinois against some of that.

“The bill that I will sign shortly is a monumental achievement that will allow us to expand coverage for more Illinoisans and enhance our ability to serve our residents,” Pritzker said. “If for any reason the federal government makes policy changes that might adversely impact our residents.”

The governor also signed a bill giving the state the ability to monitor rate hikes from private insurance companies — and reject increases if they find them unnecessary.

“These costs are creating a financial burden. And we don’t know the details behind what is driving these prices,” Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) said. “Is it prescription drugs? Is it hospitalization? Is it mandates? This new law will answer those questions.”

Forty one states monitor rate hikes from insurance companies already. The Department of Insurance will also release a yearly report under the law. That report will detail why certain prices are set the way they are.

The state is giving itself a bit of time to get this up and running. The projected launch date is the open enrollment period in November of 2025.