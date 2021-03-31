Pritzker rolls out plan for schools to spend federal K-12 education funds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education announced a plan to “renew K-12” funding, and laid out a roadmap for how the state’s four thousand public schools should spend federal Coronavirus relief funds provided in the ‘American Rescue Plan.’

“We’re all here today because of the tremendous challenges that this pandemic has created for every child in this state,” Pritzker said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Elgin.

He noted how many parents might struggle with remote learning and as students adapt to using technology. “Sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” he said.

“This has been a tough year for our students,” Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said.

Pritzker said a new plan from his administration would start “assisting our schools to make this new $7 billion count over the next several years to overcome the pandemic’s effects on our students, and our parents, and our educators.”

Dr. Carmen Ayala, superintendent of the State Board of Education, reported that nearly 100% of the state’s school districts have returned to offer “some in-person instruction.”

The State Board of Education’s Coronavirus dashboard says 4.59% of Illinois school districts continue learning entirely remotely, while 45% of districts are learning in-person, and 50% are using a blended hybrid approach with in-person and remote options available.

“With the influx of federal funding, and the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, we are now presented with a unique opportunity to transform systems of learning for students to reshape our new normal so that our students return to an education system that is more equitable, more individualized and more responsive to their needs,” Ayala said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.