Pritzker, Rabine to appear on Capitol Connection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday’s lineup of featured guests on Capitol Connection include Governor J.B. Pritzker and asphalt businessman Gary Rabine, a Republican primary candidate running for a chance to challenge in the incumbent Democrat in 2022.
Pritzker officially announced his plans to seek re-election to a second term earlier this week. In a three-minute video posted to social media, his campaign promoted his response to the pandemic.
Other Republicans running for governor in the 2022 primary field include state senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) and former state senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo).
Capitol Connection airs at 10:30 a.m. on WCIA, and at various other times in TV markets across the state. Check your local listings for more details.