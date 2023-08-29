DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Governor Pritzker announced the expansion of a mental health program aimed at helping farmers.

Through a partnership with the SIU School of medicine and the FFA Foundation, farmers in every county in Illinois will have access to a mental health hotline, and telehealth mental health care.

“Now that program covers the entire state of Illinois, all 102 counties,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello said. “So we still have the original helpline, which is 833 Farm SOS. 833 Farm SOS, the original helpline, there’s also a text option now an email option, as well as six free telehealth visits for anybody that may need those.”

The program launched originally as a pilot program in a handful of counties. Now, it is available across Illinois. The FFA Foundation will also get a grnt from the state to create other programs in rural communities.

“FFA members are creative thinkers and know and understand their communities,” said FFA Executive Director Mindy Bunselmeyer. “I’m excited to see the unique ways our membership will look to tackle this challenge.”