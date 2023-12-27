SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new law championed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul will prevent utility shutoffs during hot days.

Currently, state law prevents utility shut offs on days where it is hotter than 95 degrees outside, but this new law will change it to where shutoffs can’t happen on days where the heat index goes above 95 degrees, too.

State law also already prevents shutoffs during extremely cold days, too.

The Citizen’s Utility Board, a watchdog group that oversees utility companies in the state, said this law will go far in preventing heat stroke deaths across Illinois.

“First and foremost, Illinois energy policy should always protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable customers,” Jim Chilsen with the Citizen’s Utility Board said. “We’ve got a long way to go. But this is a really good step in the right direction, especially with climate change getting worse and worse.”