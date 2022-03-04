ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though pot is legal in the state, many businesses will still drug test their employees for it. A bill in the Illinois State Capitol would ban that practice.

Representative Bob Morgan said if businesses do not test for alcohol, they should not test for weed either.

“It happens all the time,” Morgan stated. “Especially now that we have probably over a million people in Illinois that are using cannabis at some point during the month. And it is apparent in the workplace, they are not protected.”

Morgan also said he heard from medicinal marijuana users regularly about drug tests affecting their job security.

Morgan’s bill passed out of the House this week and it will now head to the Senate.

If signed into law, businesses would not be able to test employees or applicants for their jobs for marijuana.

Medicinal marijuana has been legal in the state since 2014.