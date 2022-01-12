McHenry Auditor launches campaign for Comptroller to stop “the corrupt Madigan Machine”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Republican candidate who is likely to have significant financial backing has officially entered the race to challenge Comptroller Susana Mendoza (D-Illinois) for her seat in November.

McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi announced her campaign for Comptroller on Wednesday morning.

Teresi was appointed as McHenry County Auditor in 2018 after working in the Auditor’s office for 12 years. She then won re-election later that year and again in 2020.

Both major parties commemorated the occasion by launching political attacks in emailed press releases that linked Mendoza to former Speaker Mike Madigan and Teresi to former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Teresi pledged she’d protect taxpayer dollars by “ending the Madigan Machine’s personal piggy bank,” if she gets elected. Madigan resigned as Speaker of the House one year ago.

“We’ve seen this before, haven’t we?” Executive Director of Democratic Party Abby Witt taunted. “In 2016, Bruce Rauner‘s handpicked comptroller candidate was roundly rejected by voters after helping the ‘worst Republican governor in America’ drive the state’s finances into a ditch.”

The Illinois GOP called Mendoza “a-bought-and-paid-for corrupt politician,” and highlighted her political mentors who have been indicted or resigned.

“Her close ties to Danny Solis, Ed Burke, and Mike Madigan have haunted her as the truth of their transgressions has come to light,” GOP spokesman Joe Hackler said.

Meanwhile, Mendoza focused on her record in office, and took credit for paying down 72% of the state’s backlog of bills, many of which piled up during the 2015-2017 budget impasse.

“Through smart financial management and fiscal discipline coupled with tenacious perseverance, I’ve successfully navigated our state through unprecedented fiscal challenges,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza has served as Illinois Comptroller since December 2016.

The Comptroller serves as the chief fiscal control officer, in charge of running state operations by paying the bills.

Illinois’s primary election is June 28th. Early voting can start May 19th.