Lieutenant governor promotes awareness in communities of color

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– After seeing COVID-19’s impact on communities of color around the state. Community leaders called for more representation to drive the point home for people who still were not taking the threat of the illness seriously. Now, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is promoting a unique way she and Governor J.B. Pritzker are using to focus on the unequal impact the coronavirus is having on people in the state.

By now you have probably seen the “All in Illinois” commercials” featuring famous Illinoisans. Thanks to the governor and lieutenant governor, communities can now see leaders from their own neighborhoods stressing the importance of staying safe during the pandemic.

“This was just an opportunity to take the All in Illinois campaign and really focus it to the communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 and letting people know that yes, we are making progress but we still have to continue doing everything that we can to keep each other safe,” Stratton said.

“We have to take care of one another. It’s up to us to do what we have to do to protect our grandmothers and grandfathers, our aunties and uncles,” said Stratton.

As the state prepares for Phase Three of the governor’s plan to reopen the state, the lieutenant governor is reminding everyone to keep their guard up.

“Take this seriously, and we will get past it and we will get to a place where we can start gathering a little bit differently but right now is not the time. We still have a lot of work to do.”

In addition to the new video ads, the campaign incorporates radio messages as well.

Stratton is also working to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the Latinx community.

Public Health data now shows Hispanics make up the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois at more than 35,000.