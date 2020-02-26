Lawmakers look to make prescriptions more affordable

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Lawmakers want to pass a bill that would put together a board responsible for making sure companies are not taking advantage of people here. The bill they are proposing would create the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. They would review drug prices and analyze the affordability for people who need them.

Lawmakers are calling for the measure to pass now after an Altrum Consumer Healthcare Survey found one in four people in Illinois skipped filling a prescription or spilt their prescription because of the cost of the medicine. We spoke to one woman with endometriosis who says her medicine is way too high.

“A good chunk of Illinoisans are feeling the same pressures and burdens to just try to make ends meet to cover their prescriptions and that’s what makes me really passionate about this issue. I know what it means for me when I can’t go to work or I’m too sick to meet obligations just because I can’t have the prescriptions that I need. That’s so many people across our state who just need this help,” said Garciela Guzman of Chicago.

Lawmakers originally introduced this measure last year but it did not make it onto the governor’s desk. Sponsors said they believe this issue is something both parties can get behind and it should cross the finish line with more attention on the measure this time around.