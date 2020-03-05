Lawmakers concerned about change to SNAP rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — President Trump changed the rules for how SNAP programs like food stamps work. Illinois lawmakers are worried that it will cause many Illinoisans to be kicked off the program.

The new rules go into effect April 1st. They require that for somebody to receive SNAP benefits, they have to have a job. Democrats argue that is not fair for some people with disabilities. “All he has to do is sign an order to rescind what he has done and that is to require people, regardless of what we know about the, to go to work,” said Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago). “What is difficult about that now is that we have to require people to prove they have a disability.” At this point, democrats can only ask the president to reverse his decision.