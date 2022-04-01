SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Several legislators and LGBT+ leaders in the Illinois State Capitol shined a light Thursday on Transgender Day of Visibility.

Transgender Day of Visibility started in 2009, as a celebration of transgender people’s accomplishments in contrast to Trans Day of Remembrance, a day remembering transgender people who die by homicide.

The somber celebration included a moment of silence for Elise Malary and Tatianna Labelle, two Chicago black trans women who died earlier this month. Labelle’s death, whose body was found in a garbage truck, has been ruled a homicide; Malary was found in Lake Michigan and medical examiners are currently investigating her cause of death.

“These two tragedies have captured the attention of many and urgently highlight how frequently trans women of color go missing or are murdered,” Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago), Illinois’s first openly gay senator, said.

The lawmakers also commented on other anti-trans legislation being signed into law in other states.

“Whether it’s Florida, Texas, or the city of Chicago, this hate must be defeated,“ Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago) said, criticizing Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill on Monday, dubbed by opponents ‘Don’t Say Gay’, which prohibits talk about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 classrooms. Paxton wrote a memo last month allowing parents to be investigated for child abuse if they help their trans child receive gender-affirming medical care.

The Illinois Capitol has also been no stranger to debates about trans rights. On March 22nd, Rep. Tom Morrison (R-Palatine) complained on the House floor about Lia Thomas, the first transgender NCAA champion, deadnaming and misgendering her. (Deadnaming is calling someone by their old name before they transition, and misgendering is referring to a person by the wrong gender and/or pronouns.)

Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) responded, calling Morrison’s talk ‘hate speech’.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Chicago) says as a mother to a trans daughter, she knows how much respect can go a long way. She admits her daughter tells her to calm down when a stranger looks at her daughter in a weird way.

“Some people haven’t heard a lot about transgender identity, or have trouble understanding what it means to be trans,” Lightford said. “And that’s okay. But all people, even those whose identities you don’t fully understand, deserve respect.”

Nationwide, President Joe Biden announced several initiatives Thursday, being the first time a sitting president recognized the day. These include allowing U.S. citizens to mark their gender as X on passport applications, and more mental health resources for transgender youth provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“To transgender Americans of all ages,” Biden addressed in a video posted to his official social media. “I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back.”