SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only 0.005% of state assets would be affected by the new law.

Some other parts of the law include a task force searching real estate industry for Russian money laundering and Illinois public universities needing to disclose any donations from Russian sources.

“As the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, I stand firmly with the Ukrainian people and condemn Russian violence,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This is an important step in demonstrating support for the people of Ukraine and in condemning the unlawful invasion and occupation of Ukraine by Russian forces.”

The law has been discussed by lawmakers since March to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“After seeing the heart-wrenching images of reckless and unwarranted destruction in Ukraine, it was critically important that Illinois did its part to send a strong message,” Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago), the law’s original sponsor, said. “This bill underscores our values, exemplifies our compassion and prepares us to meet the challenges of foreign interference.”

The law was signed on the same day President Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the U.S.