FOID owners call for tighter regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Rifle Association is asking the governor to make sure money collected by the state goes where it supposed to.

The call comes after a study was done by the state’s Legislative Research Unit. It revealed almost 30 million dollars collected from FOID fees designated for the State Police Services Fund went to the state’s general revenue fund. The unit estimates nearly 2.3 million Illinoisans have FOID cards. Owners say the FOID system would operate more efficiently if money was going where it’s supposed to.

The study showed money collected between 2015 and 2019.