Congressman holds hearing on automatic voter registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Congressman Rodney Davis called on area lawmakers and election officials to hear testimony from the secretary of state’s office and the state board of elections.

“I think it’s terrible that when a plan is put in place with such bipartisan support and you still have two agencies who are supposed to be utilizing this system not on line, that is a failure and that needs to be addressed,” said Davis.

There have been numerous calls for the system to be paused. “I actually have introduced legislation to suspend AVR. I would guess it’s probably not going to go very far from what I’ve heard but it would give an opportunity for us to totally evaluate the system to make sure that we have everything in the law that we need in the law to make sure we don’t run into problems in the future,” said Springfield Republican Tim Butler.

The Secretary of State’s Office is standing by their charge that the program is working well. “It’s allowed us to quickly fix this error and ensure it would never happen again. It also has helped allow over 600,000 people to be successfully registered under automatic voter registration. So we definitely appreciate all the Illinois State Board of Elections does. They work closely with the local authorities and we know that’s an important partnership for them as well,” said Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt.

Local election authorities are the final stop for registrations, making automatic voter registration difficult for them to catch. “It’s not something I can identify if the front end processor had properly vetted that the individual is a citizen and they are over the age of 18. We take that in good faith information to us from the state before we put on to the voter roles. So it’s imperative that they are doing their job correctly because this is hard for us to identify,” said Don Gray, the Sangamon County Clerk.