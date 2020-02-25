Congressional candidates hit coffee shops to meet voters

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Candidates running for Congress took their campaigns to coffee shops Monday.

Republicans Mary Miller and Darren Duncan are pushing to get out the vote with just three weeks to go before the election. The 15th District is Trump Country.

It drew the biggest republican turnout in 2016 and will likely vote republican in 2020. That makes the primary election especially important to this district.

In a primary race with little polling data, donations show who has staying power and who can afford to reach the masses with their message. Those campaign finance records indicate this is a two-person race.

Only two candidates have raised substantial money. Those two candidates are in a dead sprint for the next three weeks to cover as much ground and meet as many voters as they can.

Perhaps the only areas with much daylight between the two: their experience and their endorsements. “I’ve gotten virtually every meaningful endorsement there is to get,” said Miller. “I’m very proud that Senator Ted Cruz has endorsed me…And then Freedom Caucus, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows…” she continued to say.

When asked if he would vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker, Duncan said, “Jim Jordan? No, I don’t believe I would…And I’m proud, because I won’t be beholden to anyone.” So far, this race has remained positive. If history is any indicator, that may not last much longer. Time is running out for these candidates to make their case.

She is working the airwaves. He is working the ground game. She has DC firepower. He has local manpower.