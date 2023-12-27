SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was found guilty of 13 charges Thursday of racketeering and corruption.

“In this case, defendant Burke had his handout from money. He tied the giving of official action by him to the giving of money to him,” Acting U.S. Attorney General Morris Pasqual said in the aftermath of the verdict.

Burke’s conviction is far from the first in the city’s history.

Alderman Burke obviously joins a long list of corrupt City Council aldermen, who have been convicted of corruption charges over here in federal court.

However, Burke also joins the list of people convicted of corruption this year in Illinois politics. Three major cases played out this year, Burke’s, the Com-Ed Four, and Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan.

All three resulted in convictions.

“It’s dramatic, we’ve been a lot of, you know, there’s been a lot going on, but it really is not a new story. In terms of Illinois, we have a long history of corruption,” UIS Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield said.

This long list of convictions may not be new to Illinois. Redfield says it’s about time Illinois made some changes.

“The reason you need to do that is if everybody thinks the system is corrupt, then it really doesn’t matter whether it’s corrupt or not, you know, they won’t vote, they won’t participate,” Redfield said.

With the Burke case settled, the runway is clear for former house speaker Madigan’s trial, which is scheduled to start in the Spring. Madigan’s trial could be delayed though, according to WGN. The Supreme Court could decide to hear a case that could redefine what constitutes bribery, and that ruling could change the grounds for Madigan’s case. WGN reported that Madigan is expected to request a delay in the trial, but Redfield doesn’t believe a guilty conviction is needed to make changes right now.

“Everybody says, well, we got rid of the bad apple, you know, things are going to be fine. And, you know, if that’s the only lesson that we get out of this, I’m not sure that that’s going to be sufficient,” Redfield said.