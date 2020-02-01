Bill calls to eliminate giving animals as prizes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a push at the Statehouse to stop carnivals from giving out pets as prizes.

Bill supporters say they understand winning animals can be fun for kids, but it can be dangerous for the animals. Right now, the bill’s language only calls to eliminate the prizes from carnivals, but an amendment could be added to include fairs. State law already prohibits ducks, chickens and rabbits from being given away.

A fish swims around its tank at the Nature Select of Springfield.

One pet owner said passing this law would probably be a good idea. “I’m totally on board with that because a lot of times the animals they are giving away, they don’t say the proper care for them or give away the things they need for the animal to survive,” said Robert Andrew, Nature Select of Springfield. ” So in that aspect, it’s really not a good thing. It’s fun to get an animal and stuff but not properly taking care of them is definitely an issue.” The bill does call for the winner of the carnival games to get a voucher to licensed pet stores instead of the actual animal. So, some say this would not be a loss of the tradition, just a different approach.