Agencies team up for panel with first black aldermen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– The primary for Illinois voters will be here before we know it. Until then, IDOT and the NAACP are reminding people in the capital city about the power of the voting and diversity in leadership.

Dr. Allan Woodson looks back on his time as an alderman fondly now but the road to getting his seat was not easy.

“We were the first two African Americans after the change of government to sit on the city council,” said Woodson. “Prior to 1987, there was a commission form of government and that was the only form of government this community has had and there were no African Americans on the city councils, everyone was elected at large. The commissioners really split up the responsibilities of city government.”

In 1987, five black men filed a lawsuit, saying Springfield’s commissioner-at-large format violated the Voting Rights Act and diminished the minority vote. More than thirty years later, leaders say that move changed the capital city forever.

“The NAACP was part of that lawsuit actually, we initiated that lawsuit to change the form of government. We have two black aldermen and we have more women on city council as a result of the change in the form of government. So I think if you see something, especially if it’s not right to say something and to challenge that. The best way to do it as at the polls,” said Illinois’ NAACP president Teresa Haley.

As Woodson shares his story with a crowd of lunch goers in Springfield, IDOT reminds the people in attendance that their vote does count.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the things that African Americans went through in order to get the vote, the right to vote. So we just wanted to make the community aware of those things,” said Deborah Clark of IDOT’s Bureau of Small Business Enterprises.

Dr. Woodson points to 2019’s city council race as an example of what happens when the community does not vote. Woodson said low voter turnout in Ward 2 led to the race between Alderman Shawn Gregory and former alderwoman Gail Simpson being decided by a ping pong ball.

The primary election in Illinois is on March 17th. The last day to register for online voter registration is this Sunday, March 1st. Illinois has a closed primary system, meaning you have to be registered with a party and vote on that party’s ballot during the election.