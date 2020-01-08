How to Re-scan Your TV

On January 17, 2020, WCIA-TV will be moving to a new frequency, as directed by the FCC.

If you use an antenna to receive WCIA-TV, you will need to simply rescan your TV. To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or ok. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process.. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems.

This does not affect cable or satellite TV subscribers or people who watch TV over the internet.

Below are instructions to different TV manufactures on how to scan and setup the TV if viewers are having problems finding how to scan their TV set.

Adding HD Channels to VIZIO

With your VIZIO remote, make sure you have the “TV” input selected and press the input button. Press the MENU button, and the TV’s menu should appear. Using the arrow keys (the keys surrounding the “OK”,“Menu” or “Logo” button on the remote) navigate until you find the “TV TUNER MENU”. Use the arrow keys to highlight “Tuner Mode”, which should be the first option on the menu. Select cable (for any cable or coaxial connection). Once the option is highlighted, you should be able to change it using the arrows.

Once you confirm that the Tuner Mode is set correctly, highlight the “Auto Search” option, press the right arrow and your TV will scan for all available channels. Let it finish completely. The scan usually takes 5-10 minutes. Once the scan is complete, you should be able to surf channels normally with the HD channels available as well.

Adding HD Channels to Samsung

Open the TV’s menu and select “Channel Setup” or “Channels.” Select the “Auto Store” or “Automatic Scan” option by scrolling with the channel buttons. Press the “Enter” button to begin the scan. The TV will scan for all available channels including HD. Once complete, the HD channels should be available.

Adding HD Channels to Westinghouse

Find the model number of your TV. It should be on the back of your TV set. One tuner should work and the other shouldn’t. There are two tuners: QAM and ATSC. QAM – The one that UConn supports. QAM is used strictly for digital cable. However, it isn’t mandated so TV manufacturers have the option of using it or leaving it out. So one has to check to see if their specific TV set has the proper tuner.

ATSC – Not supported by UConn, as it doesn’t use digital. If you don’t have the QAM tuner, they could either return the TV set for one that has the correct tuner or get the digital adapter. If you have the correct tuner, go to the menu on the TV set and choose “Cable/Antenna” set up. Select which one you are using. After making the correct selection, there should be a menu function for channel auto-scan. Select “Auto-Scan”, which will send the set into auto channel mode. This could take up to 30 minutes. Once completed, the auto-scan message goes away and the HD channels should be present.

Adding HD Channels to LG

Press “Menu” on the remote control/TV set. Select “Setup” on the menu and press OK. Select “Auto-Tuning” and press OK. Select “Start” and then press OK. The television will begin to search all available bands for channels. You don’t have to choose if you are using cable or antenna because the TV searches for both OTA analog and digital signals.

Adding HD Channels to Sony

Press “Menu” on the remote control/TV set. Select “Setup” on the menu and press OK. Press ENTER and you should see an option to scan the available channels for cable. Select “Start” and then press OK. Once completed, the HD channels should be present.

Other Manufacturers