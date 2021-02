Watch The Lanz Inc. Home and Garden Expo on WCIA 3 from the comfort of your home this year. See new ideas for your lawn and garden, backyard entertainment, interior AND exterior home improvement, energy savings, home comfort and more. The Lanz Inc. Home and Garden Expo airs at 4 on WCIA 3. Sponsored by Lanz Inc., SK Exteriors, Echo Water, Woods Basement Systems and Renewal by Anderson Window Replacement.

Countdown to Virtual Home and Garden Expo Kickoff