Illinois' Mother of the Year returns from D.C.

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- American Mothers Incorporated looked all over Illinois to find a woman to represent the state in the name of motherhood.

They selected a mother from Central Illinois who said she never imagined anything like this would happen to her.

Lynnette Stuart said she is still on Cloud nine after representing illinois in the nation's capital. Stuart spent the beginning of the week in Washington D.C. at the American Mothers Convention where she met with other mothers and lawmakers.

This was her first trip to D.C. and she took her mom along for the ride. The mother of three said her mom inspired her to be the woman she is today; constantly reminding her to honor God in all that she does. Stuart was nominated by one of her daughter's teachers.

She said she is bringing back some incredible lessons to mothers in Chatham after speaking with other moms around the country.

"One of my biggest takeaways was that every mom is going through so many different struggles in life. So many different losses and gains and I cannot just take myself so seriously," said Stuart. "People have so much more going on than I do. So it was very humbling for sure," said Stuart.

The American Mothers group honors moms who work hard in and out of the home and who are making a positive impact on the world. Stuart is one of them.

She had to give a speech in front of other mothers around the nation. She addressed the stigma surrounding stay-at-home mothers.