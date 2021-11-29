Holiday Events in Central Illinois

Join WCIA in getting in the holiday spirit with parades, community events and more this winter! Check our livestream page to catch parades on December 3rd, 4th, and 10th, and scroll down to see past parades from this season.

Day of Giving November 30th, 6am-7pm

WCIA Backlot

509 S Neil St, Champaign More info here Toys For Tots December 9th, 6am-7pm

WCIA Backlot

509 S Neil St, Champaign Gift of Life Blood Drive December 30th , more details to come

Paxton Christmas Parade

November 27th, 1:30

Champaign Parade of Lights

November 27th, 6:00 PM

Danville Night of Lights Holiday Parade

December 3rd, 6:00 PM.

Watch Live Here

The Decatur Christmas Parade

December 4th, 4:30 PM.

Watch Live Here

Gibson City Christmas Celebration

December 10th, 5:00 PM