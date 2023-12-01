Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) blanket hold on military promotions could be coming to an end in the near future, but conservatives are continuing to voice support for the blockade that has been in place since February.

Twenty House members, including several members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, wrote Thursday to Tuberville lauding his actions and thanking him for his nine-month hold on what is now more than 400 military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

“We write to express our deep gratitude and support for your courageous leadership in the fight to preserve and protect the precious lives of unborn children and their mothers,” the group wrote, adding that the holds “brought needed scrutiny” on the Pentagon’s policy, which was introduced last year and covers travel expenses for service members seeking abortion care.

“We stand with you against this immoral and illegal abortion travel policy,” the lawmakers wrote. “Thank you for fighting the good fight with valor and unwavering dedication to protecting unborn children, the military women who serve our great Nation, and the laws that reinforce the strength and readiness of our armed forces.”

The group of lawmakers also panned the argument, made by the administration and Republicans with military backgrounds, that the holds are harming readiness. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) has frequently mentioned that idea to reporters and during each of his attempts to pass promotions on the floor in recent weeks.

Among the signers of the letter were Reps. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) and Andy Harris (R-Md.), who co-chair the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.

The 20-member group’s letter seemed to see the writing on the wall after Tuberville told Senate Republicans earlier this week that he would find a way to end his holds. He also told CNN that he would drop most of them and plans to only keep them in place for officers he considered “woke.”

“Now, we’re working towards getting … the promotions over with. We need to get them promoted,” Tuberville said.

Senate Republicans in recent days said that they believed a resolution to the saga was imminent.

Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that he suggested to Tuberville an idea that would release the holds on all military promotions at the three-star level and lower, which comprise the vast majority, and keep it in place for four-star generals.