Former President Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 presidential election during a CNN town hall.

Moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he would commit to accepting the results, after he spent much of the evening railing against what he’s called a “rigged” 2020 election that resulted in his loss. Trump said he would only accept the 2024 results if he believes no voter fraud occurred.

“Yeah, if I think it’s an honest election, absolutely,” he said.

Collins pressed Trump on if he would accept the results regardless of the outcome, but Trump reiterated his statement.

“If I think it’s an honest election, I would be honored to,” he said.

DEVELOPING