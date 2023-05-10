Former President Trump called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a great victory” but did not say whether he would support a federal ban on abortion if he’s elected again.

“It was such a great victory and people are starting to understand it now,” Trump said of the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the 1973 decision protecting abortion rights, when asked at a CNN town hall on Wednesday how he would appeal to female voters in 2024.

“You know that they wanted to bring it back to the states but that was probably the least important part of that victory,” Trump continued. “Getting rid of Roe v. Wade was an incredible thing for pro-life because it gave pro-life something to negotiate with.”

“For 50 years this has been going on,” Trump added. “I was able to do it and I was very honored to do it.”

Trump went on to note his support for legal exceptions to have an abortion including rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. However, the former president would not say how many weeks into pregnancy he would support or if he would sign a national ban if it came to his desk.

“President Trump is going to make a determination what he thinks is great for the country and what is fair for the country,” Trump said, repeatedly dodging on when pressed by moderator Kaitlin Collins on what his position was on a federal ban. “I’m looking at a solution that’s going to work.”

Trump’s comments come as Republicans work to figure out how to message on abortion going into 2024 after the party largely lost on the issue during last year’s midterm elections.

Last week the former president met with the head of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the most influential anti-abortion advocacy groups in the U.S., after the group questioned Trump’s commitment on the issue.

The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, called the meeting “terrific” and said Trump “reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.”