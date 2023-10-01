The Senate voted to pass a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded Saturday night after the House had previously passed the measure.

While a small group of nine Republican senators voted against the bill, an overwhelming majority of their colleagues, a total of 88 senators, voted for it.

“Our bipartisan work in the Senate set the tone for the bill we’re about to pass,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after the vote. “Our bipartisanship made this possible and showed the House that they had to act.”

“We will keep the government open for 45 days with a clean CR at current funding levels,” Schumer continued. “And we avoided all of the extreme, nasty and harmful cuts MAGA Republicans wanted.”

Here are the nine Republicans who voted against the continuing resolution:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

In a Saturday night post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said he “made very clear that I wouldn’t support any short-term funding bill that didn’t include serious border-security measures to help put an end to the Biden Border crisis.”

“My colleagues know that I’ve worked my heart out to this end, and I look forward to working with them over the next 45 days to accomplish this critical goal,” Hagerty continued in another post.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

In a post on X on Saturday night, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) said the CR “does nothing to address our most immediate national security threat- our open southern border & the fentanyl pouring in.”

“With a $33 trillion debt crisis, it’s never been more clear America can’t afford to continue these spending levels for one more day, let alone, 45,” he added.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (Mo.)

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)