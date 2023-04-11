Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) is passing on a run for Senate in the Wolverine State, opting to remain in the House.

“After much consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan and our nation as a member of the U.S. House. Because, bluntly, I love my job. I love my district. And most importantly, I love my constituents,” Dingell wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“I have heard from so many who encouraged me to run for this open Senate seat. I am truly grateful for the support & encouragement I have received over the past few months. Knowing that I have your confidence is inspiring and truly means the world to me,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced in early January that she would not seek reelection in 2024, opening up a seat in Michigan. The news was a blow to Democrats’ goal of holding onto their majority in next year’s election amid a difficult map.

Democrats have a slight 51-49 edge in the upper chamber.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) jumped into the race to succeed Stabenow in February, arguing in a tweet that there is a need for a “new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants*.”

Her campaign raised $3 million in the first fundraising quarter of this year, according to The Detroit News. In just the first day of her campaign, Slotkin raked in $1 million.

Slotkin is the only Democrat in the race. Nikki Snyder, a GOP member of Michigan’s Board of Education, is also in the race.

Dingell has represented Michigan in the House since 2015. She succeeded her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), after he announced his retirement from Congress. Her district includes Ann Arbor.

The congresswoman launched the Heartland Caucus in January, which is focused on emphasizing the contributions from and electoral importance of the midwest. She underscored her dedication to the geographical location in an email to supporters on Tuesday.

“We all know that the road to winning back the House of Representatives and holding the White House runs through the heartland. As Chair of the Heartland Caucus, I am committed to proactively bringing representation from the heartland into discussions, committees, and solutions so we can deliver on the real, everyday problems Americans are facing,” Dingell wrote.

“I look forward to continuing my work to represent Michigan’s 6th District in the U.S. House and delivering solutions that help protect seniors, support working families, bring our supply chains home, boost manufacturing, fight for labor unions, and build back our economy even stronger than before,” she added. “We need to finally combat climate change, end the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country, and make good on the promise of Medicare for All.”