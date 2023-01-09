The Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results has submitted its final report.

In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District Attorney Fani Willis (D) first put in a request for assistance in her investigation.

A hearing is slated for Jan. 24 to decide whether the report should be made public.

“The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote in the brief filing.

Willis launched a probe in early 2021 regarding whether Trump and his allies tried to interfere in the state’s election results in light of audio released by The Washington Post in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” more than 11,000 votes needed to change President Biden’s win in the state.

Those subpoenaed in the probe included Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), among others.

The news of the grand jury wrapping up its work comes as Trump has been embroiled in several other probes, including a Justice Department investigation and New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) investigation into Trump and his business dealings.

Updated: 11:59 a.m.