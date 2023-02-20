James O’Keefe, the embattled founder of the conservative group Project Veritas, is out at the company, he told employees of the organization on Monday.

In a near hourlong video posted online that showed him addressing the Project Veritas staff, O’Keefe said he had been stripped of the CEO title by the board and removed from all of decision making.

“Currently, I have no job at Project Veritas. I have no position here based on what the board is done,” he said.

Project Veritas is a conservative organization founded in 2010 that often uses clandestine recording methods to record subjects in media and politics in an effort to catch them making compromising statements.

The outfit’s work has been the subject of a number of lawsuits and controversies, including one that has federal authorities reportedly probing the organization in regards to the theft of a personal diary kept by President Biden’s daughter Ashley, the New York Times reported.

In recent months, a series of news reports have surfaced accusing O’Keefe of abusive behavior with staff and misuse of company resources.

O’Keefe dismissed several of the allegations in his video addressing employees, saying he is “confident the reasons” the board sought to oust him “will come to light.”

“Our mission continues on,” he said, hinting he could start a new organization to rival Project Veritas. “I’m not done.”