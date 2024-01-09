Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed (D-R.I.) is calling for answers on “what exactly happened” surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization, after the White House was left in the dark about his condition for more than three days.

Reed has spoken to Austin but still has lingering questions about his absence, which included a stint in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Democratic chair of the Armed Services panel is open to holding a hearing on Austin’s absence, which Republicans are demanding.

Reed said a hearing could also explore whether reforms need to be made to ensure clear lines of command and communication are in place should the Pentagon’s chief fall ill or become incapacitated again.

“We have to answer a great many questions, not just specifically about the secretary but also about the process and whether there can be improvements made in the process of notification and clear lines of command. So I wouldn’t exclude a hearing at this point,” Reed told The Hill.

“I think the first thing we have to do is establish from Secretary Austin and others involved what exactly happened,” he said.

Reed said he spoke to Austin but said the conversation was focused on Austin taking full responsibility for the episode and the secretary’s return to duty.

“More of a call to indicate that, as he did, he took responsibility. Second, he’s back at work. And, three, he’s trying to get as well as quickly as he can,” the Rhode Island senator explained.

Reed had said Monday he was “tracking the situation closely.”

“I wish Secretary Austin a speedy and complete recovery. I remain concerned that vital chain of command and notification procedures were not followed while the Secretary was under medical care. He is taking responsibility for the situation, but this was a serious incident and there needs to be transparency and accountability from the Department,” he added.

Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, called on Reed on Monday to hold a hearing on the matter, and raised concern that Austin’s failure to provide wider notification of his absence may have violated the law.

“I think we should have a quick hearing about this and to find out to what extent the department has ignored the statutory requirement” to inform other senior government officials of the Defense secretary’s hospitalization, he said.

Wicker expressed concern that military officials have argued that it’s not unusual for the secretary of Defense to transfer command authority to another person on a temporary basis.

“We’re told today that this happens — this sort of transfer of power happens frequently,” he said. “If that’s the case, then this is one of several instances and merely the first one we’ve heard about then it does become very serious.”

Wicker said failure to inform other senior government officials of a temporary absence may violate the law.

“The statutory requirement is not a suggestion. It’s a statutory requirement, and there’s a reason for that,” he said.