The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Amazon announced Thursday it will hire 150,000 workers in the U.S. for the upcoming holiday season.

The e-commerce giant said the new hires will come in full-time, part-time and seasonal gigs to help with the busy holiday season.

John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said the company is “proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds.”

“Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” Felton said in a statement.

Amazon said it was hiring primarily warehouse workers to help package and sort goods and products at its various facilities across the nation.

While jobs are available across the country, the most openings are available in: California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.

This holiday season is expected to have its usual buzz around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the National Retail Federation (NRF) said in a new poll that 43 percent of consumers don’t expect to have enough to cover the costs of gifts because of inflation.

Other retailers are also starting to prepare for the holiday season early this year and have hired more workers since a pandemic slowing.

The number of retail store employees increased more than 800,000 in the last two years, according to the NRF, and that number is up more than 2.5 million since the peak of the pandemic.