Puede Network raises up community

TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — The son of two Mexican immigrants, Adan Gonzalez found a way “out” of one of the poorest neighborhoods in the state of Texas. He attended Harvard, Georgetown and Columbia and then he found his way back to help the hometown that had prepared him for such success.

He created the “Puede Network,” saying all of his education does not matter if he is not making a difference in the lives of today’s youth.

“So my dad would describe me as a poor rebel with no agenda to lose,” said Gonzalez. “We laugh about it because at the end of the day, my purpose in life is to empower the community to become the best version of themselves. Puede Network is a youth leadership development program where we empower the parents and the kids to not only believe in higher education, but equip them with the opportunities to be able to really find their potential and exercise whatever talent they have.”

“When I was a kid, I really didn’t have my family or anything with me,” said Jerry, Leader Program – Puede Network. “I didn’t have any support from anyone. And that’s when I met Adan and his family and he always help me and made me into a better citizen.

“I see my community suffer through a lot of different things,” said Alexis, Lead Volunteer – Puede Network. “There’s a lot of different struggles and I see a lot of my struggles in my community. And I feel like I wanna be the change that my community ever so greatly need.”

“At the end of the day, when you know what it feels to see your parent miss a meal, to make sure that you eat or see them struggle,” said Gonzalez. “To navigate the system of this great country. My parents are not criminals, my community are better than what people illustrate and I think part of what we’re trying to change is all the negative statistics that exist about our community. At the end of the day, that’s who I am–I’m just a kid from the hood with dreams that we can make our lives better if we work together.”

“From what I’ve learning from my family, that they learned here is to respect others and what I’ve learned here is to always make goals and achieve them,” said Hector, Youth Soccer – Puede Network.

Puede Network now facilitates athletics, higher education workshops for kids and parents, community town halls and even a podcast. For more information, click here.