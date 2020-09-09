Looking into the term “Latinx”

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (NEXSTAR) — The term “Latinx” is catching on. But what does it mean? For that, we head to a popular Salvadorian restaurant in the Pico-Union district of L.A., owned by a self-identified Latinx family.

“My name is Juan Serabia, born and raised here in Los Angeles, co-owner of La Pupusa Urban Eatery with my wife, Stephanie.” They make pupusas, and much more, with a twist. “We have one called ‘A La Mexicana,’ which is like having a taco and pupusa come together,” said Serabia.

“Hi, I’m Stephanie and I’m a Latinx Salvadorian American,” said Stephanie Figueroa, La Pupusa Urban Eater co-owner.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s a new word for the millennials…” said Sonai Figueroa, Stephanie’s mother. Living in L.A., the family found itself stereotyped.

“Sometimes people tell me that I’m Mexican,” said Manuel Figueroa, Stephanie’s father. “They say, ‘Hey, you Mexican. Are you from Mexico?’ I say, ‘I’m from El Salvado…'”

Normally, we would see Mexican culture and we would try to understand who we were, but it was very difficult because everyone would put you in a box and say you’re Mexican,” said Serabia. Over the years, they have come to embrace Latinx as an umbrella term for people of Latin American descent living in the U.S.

But Manuel and Sonia admit, it took some convincing. “We never know…it’s new for us. It’s new for us, yeah,” they said.

“I feel it’s a lot of the older generation,” said Stephanie. “It’s more of a term that is more for millenials, or generation x…so I do feel like when we talk to older generations, that even come and order food, they are like, ‘What is that? Oh, there’s another term…that is made up for them…'”

Instead of saying “Latino” and “Latina,” the “x” in “Latinx” is used as a gender-neutral word. “I think it’s used to unite us all, not separate us all…because it’s inclusive for everybody,” said Stephanie. But not everyone is on board.

A recent survey found only three percent of Latinos in the U.S. have embraced Latinx, which a majority have never heard of the term. Hispanic or Latino is still the preferred choice. “Umbrella terms, especially in referent to Latinx population are always going to have their limitations and benefits,” said Priscilla Leiva, Loyola Marymount assistant professor. She is a Chicano/Chicana studies professor. “The battle over this term, in a lot of ways, highlighting the fact that we still have a lot of work to do in our communities.”

“I don’t try to fight about it,” said Stephanie. “You don’t want to agree with it, you don’t want to be open, then it’s okay…if you want to identify as a Latino/a then cool for you. Then also cool for me if I want to identify as Latinx.

With identity being so personal, it is hard to win everyone over. Whether it’s Hispanic, Latino, or now Latinx…We will have to wait and see if the term survives the test of time. “No matter what, we’re still the same,” said Juan.