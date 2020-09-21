Foundation helps small businesses thrive

FRESNO, Ca. (NEXSTAR) — For more than 15 years, a local foundation has given small businesses the opportunity to flourish in the Central Valley and although the pandemic has affected many local businesses, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation continues to help those entrepreneurs in need.

Since 2004, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been a one-stop-shop for many small Central Valley business owners. “We’ve had workshops, webinars via Zoom that people were able to access like for example, legal. How you can make a contract, how to get all your documents in place; we help them with that business. Right now…we help them to access not just grants but other resources,” said Dora Westerlund, CEO of Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

Westerlund said she decided to kickstart this infrastructure when she realized the need for many underserved business owners. “They are Mom & Pop businesses wanting to grow and to be successful but the most important part that I see is that this mom and dad want to give better opportunities for their sons and daughters.”

Although this year the pandemic has caused a major economic impact around the world, Westerlund said they have created ways to continue assisting local entrepreneurs. “Since we went to shelter-in-place, there’s a need for small businesses to access online platforms. So we have been essential for small businesses to help them navigate the process because a lot of people don’t understand, so we help them out.”

Westerlund said that regardless of the uncertainty many face, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is there to help at no cost.

There are a lot of small businesses struggling

There’s a lot of small businesses struggling out there and there’s no light they can see at the end of the tunnel so when you call someone there might be an opportunity that you are not seeing and that’s what we’re here for to let you know there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”