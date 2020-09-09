Brewery offers beer with a side of culture

DENVER, Co. (NEXSTAR) — A Colorado brewery is breaking barriers. They offer beer with a side of culture.

When you have a beer at Raices, it should feel like an experience. “Provide this place that is more than just a bar,” said Jose Beteta, Raices owner. It may be because the love its creators have for a carefully crafted cerveza is matched by the love they have for where they came from.

“This is our culture. This is our roots. We are proud of this.” Raices translates to roots in Spanish. Beteta recently planted his roots in Denver, Co. after living on the east coast for decades.

His family immigrated to the U.S. when he was 13 years old, without immigration papers, in hopes of a better life. “Sometimes the necessity is greater than the permission that you need to move.”

Jose recalled one of his family’s first nights in the U.S. “Spending a night in the same cell overnight, terrified not knowing what was going to happen.” But Jose said his family persevered.

He eventually became the first person in his family to graduate from college. He recently became a U.S. citizen. and is now part-owner to one of Denver’s first Hispanic-owned breweries. “Running a $3 million project is pretty amazing,” said Beteta.

Raices came together as Jose dreamed of a new business opportunity. He found an intriguing gap in his research. “Out of 8,000 breweries in the U.S., less than half of a percent of them are owned by Latinos, yet consumption is closer to 18 percent,” stated Beteta.

For Jose and his partners, breaking into the competitive craft brewery business was only part of the goal. “The beer became a vehicle to accomplish the other things.” From every pour to the ingredients to the music and art, every aspect of Raices is infused with Latino culture.

“If we are able to impact young people…be proud…of the color of your skin and how you talk and what you look like. If we can accomplish that at the end of the day, you feel better about yourself and you make bigger goals for yourself and that’s exactly what we want.”