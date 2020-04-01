Workers come out of retirement to help health department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Public Department needed all hands on deck to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes some recently retired workers. Two former employees are back in the building to help the department handle day-to-day matters, while the main staff focuses on the spread of the virus in the community.

Medical Professionals from across the state who have let their medical licenses expire are being called back into service. The Governor waived all fees and requirements from getting their licenses.

So far, the state has received 1,160 applications from people who either let their licenses expire, or people who are certified in other states who want to come to Illinois to volunteer.