Woman searches for living kidney donor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is searching for a living kidney donor.

Renee Sample has poly cystic kidney disease. Her father also had it and several of her siblings do as well.

Sample says she is on dialysis and on a wait list for a deceased kidney donor, but right now, that wait list is several years long. She’s worried she doesn’t have that time.

“5 to 7 years is quite a long period of time,” Sample says, calling a donation ‘the gift of life.’ “I have three grandchildren, two adult children and I want to be around as long as I can.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, roughly 100,000 people are waiting for donations right now. Sample says she’s heard some people say they’re worried about donating a kidney and then only having one left. She says living donors in need of a transplant are prioritized on wait lists.

To learn more about how to be a living donor, click here.