Woman doing well after having surgery during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman in Jacksonville is celebrating a successful transplant during an uncertain time in the world of health. Many people have been leery of getting medical attention during the COVID-19 pandemic but because of the urgent nature of her transplant — this recipient said her surgery came at just the right time.

Denise Hickox started having UTIs back in 2016. When the issue persisted, she found out she had a rare kidney disease.

“[A doctor] did a biopsy on my kidney and three or four days later he called me and explained to met that I had a rare kidney disease called fibrillary globular nephritis. That would create atrophy in my kidneys and I ultimately could not go without a transplant,” Hickox said.

“This kidney was very much the right one for me. As Dr. Garfinkel referred to it, it was the Cadillac of kidneys.”

She went on hemodialysis for around two and half years until March of this year.

“Dr. Garfinkel, my surgeon, he contacted me and told me they had a kidney available but the person, they never tell you whether it’s female or male, had died in the hospital and they had a chronic lung issue. There was always a fear that the chronic lung issue could have involved COVID.”

After lots of thought, doctors and Hickox’s family decided to pursue the transplant right away as deceased donor transplant were some of the few surgeries still allowed to take place.

“Every elective procedure that was postponed, those procedures were considered elective because those living donors and the organs offered would still be there if we delayed things,” said Marc Garinkel, MD, director of the Alan G. Birtch Center for Transplant Services at Memorial Medical Center.

Hickox says she feels great and is grateful for the way her situation turned out

“I feel more energetic, I feel happy. That’s the one thing, I’m more happy about being here. There were some days when I was on dialysis where I really didn’t care if I was here.”

Garfinkel said it’s fulfilling to sew how well Hickox is doing.