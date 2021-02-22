Winter storm causes vaccine shortage

Dewitt- Piatt County, Ill. (WCIA) —

Some vaccine shipments were delayed because of last week’s winter storm. The Dewitt Piatt Bi- County Health Department had been expecting a shipment from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That got pushed to this week. The department was vaccinating more than 16-hundred people a week. They say that number will drop significantly.

Right now, priority appointments are for second doses. They ask anyone who scheduled their first dose appointment and are not considered vulnerable and over 65 — to consider canceling until more doses become available.



