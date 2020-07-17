Waiting on results? Sites across the state experience delays with COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Around the nation, people are experiencing longer wait times for COVID-19 results. That led us to wonder about testing in Illinois. The answer is not the same in every area but the solution for those in waiting is universal.

Like other states in the country, testing sites around Illinois are experiencing a delay in COVID-19 test results.

“There is a little longer waiting time. There has been for the past couple of weeks,” Said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

“You know everyone would like their results as quickly as possible,” said Gail O’Neill, Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director. “Early on, it was two to three days. I think we are having people get three to five days as more of the norm now because there are a lot of people being tested.”

When asked about what could be behind the slow result times, the state’s Department of Public Health said: “With a few exceptions, results are still taking 4-7 days, which is the information provided to individuals being tested at Community Based Testing Sites. We recently identified an issue with data transmission for labs, but those problems were identified and resolved. “

Pryde said answers are coming more quickly in Champaign-Urbana now.

“The testing results are still coming back within 24-48 hours most of the time. All of the test results are done at the Carle lab and they are reaching capacity. We are doing an absolute ton of testing over here,” Pryde said.

As people wait longer for a diagnosis, directors are concerned those waiting on a positive result could be spreading the illness. On top of isolating while you wait, there are some other things everyone can do to speed up the process.

“It takes between three to seven days to build up enough virus to be detectable by the test, so that’s one thing we can do with the wait time. There are people that are testing a little too early if it’s just one incident they are worried about with exposure so that could help cut down on the number of tests,” O’Neill said.

Directors said fast turn around times are just as important as access to COVID-19 tests.

The said quick results lead to faster contact tracing and case investigations before the spread gets out of control.