Volunteers needed to deliver food

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– With older adults being at a higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19, they are strongly advised to stay inside and avoid close contact with others. Now, some elders in our own backyard need you now more than ever.

Senior Services of Central Illinois said 216 seniors who need meals are on the waitlist because there are not enough volunteers to make those no-contact deliveries. The group said if you are over 18 and healthy, your community can really use your help.

“We don’t want anyone that’s been exposed to the virus or sick. We do those sort of pre-screenings as well. They do need reliable transportation, driver license and insurance because they are providing a service for a non-profit agency and we want to make sure they have all the proper items to do that,” said Jennifer Hopper, AgeLinc Program Specialist.

Senior Services covers 12 counties in Central Illinois but they said Sangamon, Christian, Logan and Montgomery are the counties that are really hurting for volunteers.

To volunteer, connect with Jennifer Hopper vial email, jhopper@agelinc.org, or phone: 217-787-9234.