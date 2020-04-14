Using PPE at blood donation centers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the county expressed concern because technicians at area blood centers have not been wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Monday, WCIA spoke with officials from the Community Blood Services of Illinois to get some clarifications.

They said they are following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) most recent guidelines, which do not specify that employees at blood donations centers need to wear PPE. Therefore, it has been optional for employees. However, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was in contact with Urbana’s donation center. The health district’s new guidelines state that donors and technicians must wear masks.

Community Blood Services of Illinois officials said their number one priority is safety, and following the most recent health guidelines in place. “There’s a distinction that I don’t think everyone sees and we understand that there’s a lot of stress and anxiety about what’s happening around us,” said Kirby Winn It’s confusing and it kind of gets all of us a little bit riled up, but where we go from and what we base our decisions about is that specific CDC guidance.”

CDC Guidance for Blood and Plasma Centers, click here

CDC Recommendation, use of cloth face coverings, click here.