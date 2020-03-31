Urgent Care offers drive-up clinic for COVID-19 testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — CampusTown Urgent Care will test anyone who wants to be tested for coronavirus starting Wednesday.

Dr. Tom Pliura said anyone with mild, severe or no symptoms can get checks. Right now, they have 8,000 test kits.

The clinic will have drive-up testing in the First Christian Church parking lot. That is at Curtis and South Staley Road in Champaign. They are open from 9-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Officials said they think they will be able to test about 300-400 people a day.

You are asked to bring your insurance card and photo ID, but if you do not have coverage, it is free.

CampusTown Urgent Care is working with two private labs — Quest and LabCorp. They said they are following all FDA and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

We asked the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District about this clinic.