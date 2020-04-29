University Rehabilitation Center staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Concern has spread among patients and their families at the University Rehabilitation Center. It has been confirmed that a staff member at the nursing home is infected with COVID-19.

The rehab center said the positive test result came in Tuesday and they began informing patients and their family members as soon as they found out. But one woman said she never got a call and is worried for her aunt’s safety.

When a staff member at University Rehabilitation Center was diagnosed with COVID-19, Administrator Dawn Job said they began to contact patients’ families right away to let them know. “Yesterday as well, we made phone calls to all family members and sent letters to family members and we discussed it with all the residents and gave them letters as well.” But one relative of a patient who lives there said she was never notified.

“My concern is if they’re practicing social distancing. Are they making family members aware? Because we haven’t heard anything,” said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The nursing home is reassuring people of the precautions they have been taking during the pandemic. “We’ve been following the guidelines sent out by the state and federal government to the letter,” said Job. A letter given to patients states that people are not allowed to make in-person visits or drop off items in the lobby.

Staff is required to wear masks and patients were also provided the option to wear them. One patient said they are now being served meals in their individual rooms instead of the main dining rooms. And Job said they are practicing social distancing when possible. “We’re a nursing home, so we practice it as much as we can to the extent that we can. We have to take care of patients.”

Job would not say what kind of contact this staff member had with patients and coworkers at the nursing home. But she said they are working to prevent the spread of coronavirus as much as possible within the facility. “We’ve been attempting to keep it out of the facility and we tried our best. At this point it’s just one staff member so we’re continuing to follow protocol and just monitoring patients on a daily basis and monitor staff members as well.” The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is working with the nursing home to prevent the spread of the virus at the facility.